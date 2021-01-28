WeWork Reportedly in Talks for SPAC Deal at $10B Valuation

WeWork has been discussing a merger with a SPAC tied to Bow Capital and at least one other acquisition vehicle, a media report says.

WeWork, the provider of workspace, is negotiating to be bought by a special purpose acquisition company, a media report says.

WeWork for several weeks has been discussing a merger with a SPAC tied to Bow Capital and at least one other acquisition vehicle, the sources said. WeWork could be valued at about $10 billion in a transaction, some of them said.

Bow Capital is the Menlo Park, Calif., early-stage venture-capital firm that works in partnership with the University of California.

WeWork also is considering a new round of private investment, one of the sources said. If it pursues that option, it would stay private.

In 2019, the company dropped plans for an initial public offering and Co-Founder and Chief Executive Adam Neumann had to step down.

Questions arose surrounding corporate governance, the company’s finances and Neumann’s leadership.

As for WeWork’s take, “over the past year, WeWork has remained focused on executing our plans for achieving profitability,” Lauren Fritts, chief communication officer, told The Journal.

“Our significant progress, combined with the increased market demand for flexible space, shows positive signs for our business. We will continue to explore opportunities that help us move closer towards our goals.”

It won’t be easy. “With costs mounting and no set date for the return of office workers post-covid, WeWork has to figure out how to survive long enough to see its market bounce back,” Wired magazine’s Margaret Taylor wrote Wednesday.

The article quoted Peter Papadakos, head of European research at the Newport Beach, Calif., property consultant Green Street Partners, as saying that the flexible-office space is not expected to recover until probably 2023.

Whether WeWork can last until then will depend on the lenders and how patient they are, he told Wired.