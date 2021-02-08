5 Top Stock Gainers Monday: Westport Fuel, Clean Energy Fuels

Westport Fuel Systems, CRH Medical, Clean Energy Fuels, Riot Blockchain and Tortoise Acquisition II are five top stock gainers for Monday.

Stocks set record intraday highs Monday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen endorsed a massive coronavirus stimulus package.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. Westport Fuel Systems | Percentage Increase 37.5%

Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) - Get Report shares soared on Monday after the company agreed to supply natural-gas truck engines to Amazon.com’s (AMZN) - Get Report U.S. truck delivery fleet.

The engines will power Amazon's vehicles operating between warehouses and distribution centers.

2. CRH Medical | Percentage Increase 80.5%

CRH Medical (CRHM) - Get Report spiked after Well Health Technologies agreed to buy the provider of medical products and clinical, marketing and operational support to gastroenterologists for $4 a share cash, or $292.7 million.

Well Health Technologies operates primary-care clinics in British Columbia. Both companies are based in Vancouver.

3. Clean Energy Fuels | Percentage Increase 33.1%

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) - Get Report rose after the natural gas company said it had signed a multi-year agreement with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority to supply about 47.5 million gallons of renewable natural gas for the nation’s largest transit bus fleet.

4. Riot Blockchain | Percentage Increase 30.5%

Riot Blockchain (RIOT) - Get Report skyrocketed after the bitcoin mining company said Jason Les had been named CEO and Hannah Cho has been appointed to the board.

Jeff McGonegal, who was appointed CEO in 2019, will return to his position as chief financial officer, which he has held since 2003.

5. Tortoise Acquisition II | Percentage Increase 31.1%

Shares of Tortoise Acquisition II (SNPR) surged after the special-purpose acquisition company announced a deal to merge with electric-vehicle charging network Volta Industries.

The combined company will retain Volta's name and will realize about $600 million in net proceeds from the deal.

