Western Union Jumps as Its Services Will Be Available at Walmart

Western Union jumps after the money-movement company announces an agreement to offer its money transfer services at Walmart stores across the U.S.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Western Union  (WU) - Get Report jumped on Tuesday after the money-movement company announced a new agreement that its services will be offered at Walmart  (WMT) - Get Report stores across the U.S.

Western Union stock was up 6.43% at $23.34 in premarket trading on Tuesday after it announced a deal with Walmart that will, for the first time, enable Western Union money transfer services at Walmart locations nationwide.

Domestic and international money transfers, bill payments and money orders will be offered at more than 4,700 Walmart stores with a rollout planned to begin in the spring, the companies said.

The deal comes as Western Union, the Denver-based payment and money transfer processor, continues to fight for market share amid growing demand for virtual money transfer services that have only accelerated since the pandemic. 

Western Union last June revealed it was in talks to MoneyGram International (MGI) - Get Report. Walmart currently offers MoneyGram and Walmart2World to customers wishing to transfer money.

No formal tie-up has been announced, though a deal would help shore up both companies’ offerings, which have been in decline amid growing reliance on direct online payments between banks and individuals.

The Western Union Company was founded in 1851 as a telegram-transmission company. It morphed into a financial services and communications company, eventually discontinuing its telegram service in 2006.

Western Union's stock has gained 1.1% over the past three months through Friday. Shares of Walmart have gained 1.2% over the same period, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 9.3%.

