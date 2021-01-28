TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Western Digital Up on Swing to Surprise Second-Quarter Profit

Western Digital, the maker of computer-storage devices, swung to fiscal-second-quarter profit from a year-earlier loss on 6.9% lower revenue.
Author:
Publish date:

Western Digital,  (WDC) - Get Report the maker of computer-storage devices, swung to fiscal-second-quarter net income from a year-earlier net loss on 6.9% lower revenue.

Both figures were stronger than Wall Street analysts had expected. 

At last check Western Digital shares were 10% higher at $58. They'd finished the regular Thursday trading session down 1% at $52.65.

For the quarter ended Jan. 1, the San Jose, Calif., company earned 20 cents a share, compared with a loss of 47 cents in the year-earlier quarter. The latest adjusted earnings were 69 cents a share.

Revenue fell to $3.94 billion from $4.23 billion.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates for the quarter of a GAAP net loss of 20 cents a share, or an adjusted profit of 54 cents, on revenue of $3.88 billion.

“During the quarter, we captured strength in the retail business and also delivered on our target outcome to complete qualification of our energy-assisted hard drives and second-generation enterprise [solid-state drive] products with some of the world’s largest data center operators," Chief Executive David Goeckeler said in a statement. 

"While there is still more work to be done, we remain extremely focused on meeting the needs of our customers and ramping our next-generation products throughout calendar 2021.”

For the fiscal third quarter, Western Digital estimates adjusted earnings of 55 cents to 75 cents a share on revenue ranging $3.85 billion to $4.05 billion.

The FactSet survey is calling for adjusted profit of 63 cents a share on revenue of $3.86 billion.

3 of the Weirdest Tax Laws from History
Sponsored Story

3 of the Weirdest Tax Laws from History

Novavax Lead
INVESTING

Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Shows 89% Efficacy

WeWork Boom Continues as Startup Raises $760 Million of New Funding
INVESTING

WeWork Reportedly in Talks for SPAC Deal at $10B Valuation

21. Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS)
EARNINGS

Strong Demand Driven by 5G Transition Boosts Skyworks' Results

18 visa Vastram : Shutterstock.com
EARNINGS

Improvements in Payments Volumes Help Visa Top Estimates

Snap Lead
INVESTING

American Airlines, Snap: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks End Higher as Wall Street Looks Past Weak Tech Reports, GameStop Frenzy

Senator Sherrod Brown Lead
INVESTING

GameStop Frenzy Prompts Senate Banking Panel Hearing on Stock Market