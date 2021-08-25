Western Digital Stock Soars on Reported Kioxia Merger Talks

Merger talks between Western Digital and Japan's Kioxia are heating up, according to a media report Wednesday.

Shares of data storage device maker Western Digital (WDC) - Get Report jumped Wednesday afternoon following a report that the company is engaged in advanced merger talks with Japan's Kioxia Holdings.

A deal between the San Jose-based company in Kioxia could be valued at more than $20 billion, sources told Dow Jones.

The long-running discussions have become more intense in recent weeks and an agreement could come to fruition as early as mid-September, according to the report.

However, there is no guarantee that the companies will come to an agreement. Western Digital, which currently has a market cap of about $19 billion, would pay for the deal with stock and the combined company would likely be run by Western Digital's CEO David Goeckeler.

Shares of Western Digital on Wednesday jumped 8.3% to $65.83 a share at last check.

If the deal does not go through, Kioxia could still opt for an initial public offering as it had been previously planning or seek another tie up, according to the report.

Earlier this month, server rival Micron Technology (MU) - Get Report was downgraded by Morgan Stanley, leading TheStreet.com founder Jim Cramer to note that the downgrade was bad for all makers of dynamic random access memory chips.

A separate note from Morningstar analyst William Kerwin raised his fair-value estimate for Western Digital to $70 from $65, after its earnings report.

“No-moat Western Digital blew through its top- and bottom-line guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter, and guided for an even better September quarter,” he wrote in a commentary.

“We’re modestly raising our fair-value estimate … to incorporate a better fiscal 2022 outlook, even as we expect demand to taper down in the back half of the fiscal year.”