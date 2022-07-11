Wendy's Wants Customers to Try Its Take on a McDonald's Classic

The fast-food chain wants to win customers over with its version of a McDonald's classic.

Fast food competition is always hilarious and entertaining to watch. When two big fast-food chains beef on Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report, it usually goes viral and ends up being good publicity for the antagonizing business.

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report in October 2021 blasted McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report by unveiling new "hot and crispy fries" in ads targeted at dissing McDonalds' fries, insinuating they were cold and disappointing fries.

The ads showed a dark and desolate McDonald's restaurant and images of soggy and limp fries. The second half of the ad showed a bright and clean Wendy's with salted, warm and crispy fries. Wendy's also promised they would replace the fries for free if they weren't hot and crispy and claimed customers preferred Wendy's fries over McDonald's two-to-one.

Wendy's Takes on McDonald's in Battle of the Fries

Wendy's also put up billboards early this year reading "hot and crispy fries don't arch, just sayin" next to a folded fry in the shape of half of the letter M, resembling the famous McDonald's arch.

This time, Wendy's is bringing their famous hot and crispy fries to warm up your summer with this special promotion. National French Fry Day is July 13, but Wendy's is turning it into a full month of fry celebration for Wendy's fans. To celebrate its Fry Week, from July 11 to July 15, fans of the hot and crispy fries can take full advantage of this promotion by getting free fries with every meal.

What are the Deals for Fry Week?

Wendy's diners can take advantage the Fry Week promotion all week with the following offers:

Monday, July 11: free medium fries with any frosty mobile order purchase.

Tuesday, July 12: free medium fries with any salad mobile order purchase.

Wednesday, July 13: free any size fries with any mobile order purchase.

Thursday, July 14: free small breakfast seasoned potatoes (a.k.a Breakfast FryDay) with any mobile order purchase.

Friday, July 15: free medium fries with any size fries mobile order purchase.

But that isn't all. Wendy's fans can take advantage of two other deals during the month of July. Wendy's two-year rewards anniversary is on July 21, and it's celebrating that by giving 2 times Bonus Rewards points on any Wendy's combo purchases, which includes breakfast.

Secondly, Wendy's is offering buy-one-get-one $1 Premium sandwiches all month through an in-app offer that refreshes weekly. This offer works on hamburger and chicken sandwiches. Download the Wendy's mobile app to start earning rewards and claiming these deals.

Wendy's CEO Todd Penegor shared on the firm's first quarter earnings call that Wendy's, which passed Burger King's sales in 2021, had a second consecutive quarter of double-digit, two-year global same restaurant sales which reached 15.4% and lapped one of the best quarters of all time for Wendy's in 2021.

The company attributed this growth to innovation in their hot honey chicken sandwich, distinctive and stand-out advertising at March Madness, positive customer response to improvements to the menu like their hot and crispy fries, and improved operating environment.