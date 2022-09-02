Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Fan Favorite Burger, Chicken Sandwich

Fast food, at least among the major burger and chicken chains, has become a battle of copycats. If one brand scores a hit with a unique take on a hamburger or a chicken sandwich, you can expect every player in the space to release a variation on that product.

That's why when Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Popeyes turned its chicken sandwich into a viral craze, pretty much every rival had to rush something similar to market. It's a lazy strategy, but it works to a point. Fast food delivers the familiar -- it's a model built around comfort food -- and what's more familiar than a variation on something that's successful elsewhere?

McDonald's (MCD) , the top burger chain, has fallen victim to this, as in recent years it's become the least innovative chain as it has focused on its backend digital capabilities more than its menu. Rival Burger King, another Restaurant Brands International company, has not skimped on the innovation as it regularly adds new takes on its classic Whopper sandwich ranging from innovative potential recurring limited-time-offers (LTOs) to novelty one-time public relations stunts.

Wendy's, the number two burger chain, stands somewhere in the middle. It regularly adds new items to its menu but it's usually a mix of mild innovation (that sandwich you like, but now with bacon) and bringing back well-loved past favorites.

That's what the chain is doing with its latest LTO and customers are going to be happy.

Wendy's Brings Back a Unique Bun

Hamburger innovation tends to happen in the margins. Sure, Burger King can put marshmallow and chocolate on a burger, serve it on graham crackers and call it a "S'Mores Whopper," but that's more attention-seeking novelty than innovative. In reality, creating new classics involves subtle changes that make something familiar even better.

That's why it's actually sort of shocking that no chain besides Wendy's uses a pretzel bun. Adding a little salt and a bit more heft to the classic hamburger delivery vessel makes sense, but it's something unique to Wendy's in the fast-food world. The chain has now brought back its Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger and line of Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwiches.

"A quarter-pound of fresh, never-frozen beef, warm beer cheese sauce, Applewood smoked bacon, smoky honey mustard, crispy fried onions, pickles, and a slice of muenster cheese all on an extra soft pretzel bun. Come for the Pretzel bun. Stay for everything else," the fast-food chain shared on its website.

The revived burger line also includes a double and a triple version. Wendy's also offers versions of the Pretzel Pub with a grilled chicken or a fried chicken patty (instead of the burger, not in addition to it).

Wendy's Sets a Standard for McDonald's Burger King

While a pretzel bun might not get as much attention as putting vegemite and marmite on a burger (the "Vegemarm" Whopper, perhaps), or having BTS pretend they eat at McDonald's, it's a very smart move. Wendy's has delivered something that's both familiar and new. It's also not a big change for its kitchen allowing for fast production and requiring very little training.

Wendy's has had success with using slight twists on classic flavors. That's something CEO Todd Penegor spoke about during the chain's second-quarter earnings call.

"Strawberry Frosty was an instant runaway success that drove year-over-year customer count growth as we exited the quarter," he said. "We believe our U.S. marketing calendar sets us up to continue delivering strong results in the back half of the year with the craveable innovation only Wendy's can deliver, the return of an old favorite in our ownable and compelling value platforms."