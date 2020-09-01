Wendy's Introduces Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger

Wendy's new offering - the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger - is not for the faint of appetite.

Fast-food stalwart Wendy’s (WEN) - Get Report on Tuesday introduced its Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger.

“This brand-new, mouthwatering cheeseburger combines unforgettable ingredients that'll make you wonder what you ate before it came into your life,” the company said in a statement.

The offering includes a quarter-pound of beef, muenster cheese, three strips of smoked bacon, smoky honey mustard, warm beer cheese sauce, crispy fried onions, and pickles on a soft pretzel bun.

“After a few years out of the pretzel-bun game and some self-reflection, the new and improved Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger has reentered our hearts, minds and stomachs,” the Dublin, Ohio, chain said.

"Like we did with Spicy Nuggets, we've been watching and listening as customers have been craving for us to bring pretzel back,” Carl Loredo, Wendy’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

“We married the fervor for our former pretzel bun with the increased love for gastropub-inspired flavors and created a cheeseburger that is, in a word, unforgettable."

The new sandwich, which has 730 calories, is available from Tuesday and costs $5.69.

You can replace the beef with chicken for another 50 cents, to $6.19.

Wendy’s shares recently traded at $20.83, down 0.6%. The stock has eased 6% this year.

Wendy’s archrival McDonald’s (MCD) - Get Report has climbed 7% year to date. Morningstar analyst R.J. Hottovy assigns McDonald’s a wide moat.

The company has “a mix of structural and intangible competitive advantages, including a widely recognized brand, a franchisee system aligned on driving unit-level productivity improvements, and meaningful economies of scale,” he wrote in a commentary last month.