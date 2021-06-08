Wendy's Surges on Reddit Interest, Jim Cramer Says 'Deserves to Be Higher'

Wendy's, perhaps one of the more unlikely 'meme stocks', is finding favor among Reddit retail investors as it surges to all-time highs in pre-market trading.

Wendy's Co (WEN) - Get Report shares surged to a possible all-time high Tuesday as the restaurant chain appeared to enter the world of meme stocks even as regulators stepped-up their monitoring of potential manipulation within social media forums.

Data from the Yolosocks.live website, which tracks real-time mentions on stocks within Reddit, indicated that Wendy's is now the sixth-most discussed stock among users, up from a previous rank of 19, over the past 24 hours.

Wendy's, which raised its full-year profit forecast last month following a stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings and same-store-sales, is perhaps one of the few so-called meme stocks with compelling underlying fundamentals and a key activist shareholder; Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management.

The restaurant group is also set to benefit from the return of workers to businesses and offices around the country, which could power sales from its higher-margin breakfast menu. The group also opened its first restaurant in the United Kingdom, featuring signature U.S. menu options, earlier this month.

Wendy's shares were marked 17% higher in pre-market trading Tuesday to indicate an opening bell price of $26.82 each, a move that would nudge the stock into positive territory for the year.

Other so-called meme stocks such as AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report and GameStop (GME) - Get Reportwere also on the rise Tuesday despite a statement from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday that vowed to "protect retail investors if violations of federal securities laws are found."

"SEC staff continues to monitor the market in light of the ongoing volatility in certain stocks to determine if there have been any disruptions of the market, manipulative trading, or other misconduct," the watchdog said.