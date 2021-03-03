Wendy's Lower After Earnings Rise but Trail Forecasts

In the latest quarter, Wendy's earnings and revenue rose but trailed forecasts. The burger chain's shares are lower.

Wendy’s (WEN) - Get Report shares on Wednesday fell after the fast-food chain reported earnings that trailed expectations.

For the fourth quarter, the Dublin, Ohio, chain's net income registered $38.7 million, or 17 cents a share, up 46% from $26.5 million, or 11 cents, in the year-earlier quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet forecast 18 cents a share for the latest quarter.

Revenue totaled $474.3 million. That's up 11% from $427.2 million a year earlier but below the FactSet analyst consensus of $477 million.

Wendy’s stock recently traded at $19.95, down 6.3%. It has climbed 5% over the past year, trailing the 28% gain of the S&P 500, as the COVID pandemic closed dining rooms and kept customers at home.

"I am confident that we have emerged as a stronger, more unified brand that is poised to deliver outsized growth," Chief Executive Todd Penegor said in a statement.

"We accomplished a lot in 2020, including … achieving our two highest quarterly global same-restaurant-sales results in over 15 years, launching our highly successful breakfast daypart, more than doubling our digital sales … and continuing to enhance access to our brand with net new restaurant development.”

This year the company wants to “significantly build our breakfast daypart, accelerate our digital business, and expand our footprint, both internationally and in the U.S.," the executive said.

In September, Wendy’s introduced its Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger. The offering includes a quarter-pound of beef, muenster cheese, three strips of smoked bacon, smoky honey mustard, warm beer cheese sauce, crispy fried onions, and pickles on a soft pretzel bun.

Dieters beware: The offering has 730 calories.