TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
If You Liked Bitcoin at $60,000, Why Don't You Like It at $30,000?
If You Liked Bitcoin at $60,000, Why Don't You Like It at $30,000?
Publish date:

Wells Fargo Falls as It Ends Personal Credit Lines

Wells Fargo, reviewing its product offerings, is ending personal and portfolio lines of credit.
Author:

Wells Fargo said it would stop offering personal lines of credit and shutter those current accounts.

The bank will no longer offer the product, which enabled users to borrow between $3,000 and $100,000 and was pitched as tool to consolidate higher-interest credit-card debt, pay for home renovations and avoid overdraft fees on linked accounts. 

"Wells Fargo recently reviewed its product offerings and decided to discontinue offering new Personal and Portfolio line of credit accounts and close all existing accounts,” the bank said in a six-page letter that was reviewed by CNBC. 

Wells Fargo shares at last check were 1.3% lower at $42.86. 

Customers have received 60 days notice that their accounts will be shuttered, and remaining balances will require regular minimum payments, CNBC reported.

TST Recommends

The move is part of Chief Executive Charles Scharf's reimagining of the San Francisco company. The bank had offloaded assets and deposits while removing some products due to restrictions imposed by the Federal Reserve. 

The Federal Reserve accepted the bank's overhaul plan in February after the central bank found that Wells Fargo had defrauded customers through techniques such as establishing unauthorized accounts. 

In February 2018, the Fed prohibited Wells Fargo from lifting its assets beyond their year-end 2017 level until it implemented certain reforms. 

Last year, Wells Fargo said it would pay $3 billion to settle investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department into the fake-accounts scandal.

In April, the bank topped analyst earnings expectations for its latest quarter. Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest U.S. lender, reported earnings of $4.74 billion, or $1.05 a share, compared with $653 million, or 1 cent a share, in the year-earlier period.

Wells Fargo is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells WFC? Learn more now.

Dow Futures Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Down but Off Earlier Lows and Yields Slide on Global Growth Anxieties

Biogen
INVESTING

Biogen Rises as FDA Clears Changes to Alzheimer's Drug Label

Charles Schwab Lead
INVESTING

Charles Schwab Falls; Goldman Cuts to Neutral, Partly on Valuation

Kansas City Southern Lead
INVESTING

Kansas City Southern and CSX Fall on Report of Biden Regulatory Pressure

Overstock Introduces Car Shopping Site With Anonymous Haggling Feature
INVESTING

Overstock.com Rises; Needham Rates Buy, Says Valuation 'Compelling'

Beyond Meat Tumbles After JPMorgan Cuts Rating to Neutral on Valuation Concerns
INVESTING

Beyond Meat Unveils Plant-Based Chicken Tenders at U.S. Eateries

TheStreet Live with Jim Cramer 7/7/21
JIM CRAMER

Watch: Jim Cramer on the Selloff, Oil, Newegg, Tesla, Alphabet

Tesla Quick To Show Support For China's New Data Collection Rules After Sharp Decline In April Sales
INVESTING

Tesla Debuts Lower-Priced Model Y in China as Sales Slip