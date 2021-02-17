TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Wells Fargo Reportedly Wins Fed Approval of Overhaul Plan

Wells Fargo has reportedly made progress in its effort to remove an asset cap imposed by the Federal Reserve.
Author:
Publish date:

Federal officials have reportedly informed Wells Fargo  (WFC) - Get Report that they have accepted the bank's plan to overhaul its risk management and governance.

Shares of the San Francisco financial services company at last check were 4.8% higher at $36.48.

Chief Executive Charlie Scharf’s team submitted the revised plan in September, Bloomberg reported. That move came after the Federal Reserve prohibited the bank from lifting its assets beyond their year-end 2017 level until it implemented certain reforms. 

The regulator acted after Wells Fargo was found to have defrauded customers through techniques such as establishing unauthorized accounts.

Employees opened checking and savings accounts that customers didn’t request or want, and it collected millions in fees as as a result.

Analyzing When to Buy Wells Fargo With Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks

Winning acceptance from the Fed is the second of four steps toward getting the sanction lifted. Much work remains to be done.

A number of top executives privately expect Wells Fargo won’t escape the asset cap until late this year at the earliest, while key Fed officials see the process dragging into 2022 or beyond, Bloomberg said in December.

To get the cap removed, executives must submit plans to make the board more effective and bolster risk management; get those plans approved by the Fed; adopt and implement the plans; and undergo a third-party review, which could take months. 

Following that, the full Fed board will have to agree to end the sanction.

“The Federal Reserve will determine when the work to fulfill the requirements of the consent order is done to their satisfaction,” a Wells Fargo spokesperson told Bloomberg in an emailed statement. 

“We are focused on doing the work. We maintain strong levels of liquidity and capital, and we are committed to using our financial strength to help support the U.S. economy and our clients while operating in compliance with the asset cap.”

Last year, Wells Fargo said it would pay $3 billion to settle investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department into the fake-accounts scandal.

Last month, Wells Fargo posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings but revenue came in below forecasts.

Wells Fargo is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells WFC? Learn more now.

Wall Street Diversity Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Waver as Bond Yields Trade at One-Year High, Nasdaq Slides

Palantir Lead
INVESTING

Palantir Gets Upgrade to Buy at Goldman on Sales Guidance

7 verizon blfmr : Shutterstock
INVESTING

Verizon, Tribune, Comstock Mining: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday

Exact Sciences CEO On FDA Approval of its Colon Cancer Screening Test
INVESTING

Exact Sciences Drops on Earnings Loss, Lack of Visibility

CLPS Lead
INVESTING

IT Firm CLPS Jumps on Deal With U.S. Digital Payment Platform

Fastly Lead
INVESTING

How to Trade Fastly After Earnings - Here’s What the Charts Say

Williams May Revise Terms of Deal With Energy Transfer, Says Report
INVESTING

Energy Transfer Agrees to Acquire Enable Midstream for $2.6 Billion

News Corp, Telstra to Merge FoxSports Into Foxtel
INVESTING

Google in Accord to Pay News Corp. for Content