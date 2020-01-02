Wells Fargo Downgraded to Neutral at Baird

Wells Fargo's rating is cut to underperform from neutral by a Baird analyst in a report on the banking industry.

Wells Fargo's (WFC) - Get Report rating was cut to underperform from neutral with a $50 price target by a Baird analyst in a report on the banking industry.

Shares of the San Francisco-based financial services company were down slightly to $53.76 in trading Thursday.

Analyst David George said in a report to investors that things are “getting weird out there" in the banking sector with increasingly bullish sentiment and higher valuations "despite the later-cycle risks."

George advised investors to avoid chasing stocks and suggested trimming exposure "to the extent the market melt-up continues.”

The KBW Bank Index has risen 32% in 2019, outpacing broader market gains for its best performance since 2009, but George said “many aspects of the narrative” have become “harder to rationalize.”

He said earnings growth and credit trends may be disappointing and optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal probably has been already factored into stock sales.

George also pointed to a spike in insider selling; the potential for consumer activity to cool while the economy moves along but doesn’t speed up; and regulatory and accounting changes that are “mostly non-events; and credit “complacency.”

George wrote favorably about Wells Fargo's new CEO Charlie Scharf, but his team “may initially lower expectations and provide an extended timetable for improving operating leverage.”

Last month, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s Quarterly Banking Profile for the third quarter found that Wells Fargo and Bank of America (BAC) - Get Report had significant write-downs of bad loans.

Raymond James David Long downgraded Wells Fargo's stock to underperform from market perform. Long said he expects weak earnings and a fourth straight year of revenue declines.