Wells Fargo Rises After Beating Earnings Expectations

Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations Wednesday, as the bank released $1.6 billion of reserves for bad loans.

Shares of the San Francisco banking giant at last check were up 0.3% to $39.90.

Wells Fargo reported earnings of $4.74 billion, or $1.05 a share, compared with $653 million, or 1 cent a share, in the year-earlier period.

Revenue net of interest expense was $18.06 billion, compared with $17.7 billion.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 71 cents a share and revenue of $17.52 billon.

"Our results for the quarter, which included a $1.6 billion pretax reduction in the allowance for credit losses, reflected an improving U.S. economy, continued focus on our strategic priorities, and ongoing support for our customers and our communities," CEO Charlie Scharf said in a statement.

The earnings follow reports from JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report and Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report on Wednesday.

JPMorgan posted much stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings as the biggest U.S. bank released around $5.2 billion in provisions for bad loans.

Goldman also beat Wall Street's forecasts, thanks in part to surging investment bank revenue.

Last month, Wells Fargo said it had cleared all exposure to Archegos Capital, the hedge fund at the center of a recent media-stock selloff.

In February, federal officials reportedly informed Wells Fargo that they had accepted the bank's plan to overhaul its risk management and governance.

Scharf’s team submitted the revised plan in September, Bloomberg reported. That move came after the Federal Reserve prohibited the bank from lifting its assets beyond their year-end 2017 level until it implemented certain reforms.

In January, Wells Fargo posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings but missed Wall Street's revenue forecast.

