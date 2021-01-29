Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades: Tesla, Apple, Novavax

TheStreet's weekly guide to upgrades, downgrades and price-target changes includes Tesla, Apple and Novavax.

Analysts were busy this week, upgrading, changing price targets on, and initiating coverage of a variety of companies.

Upgrade

Boeing (BA) - Get Report was double-upgraded to overweight from underweight at Morgan Stanley, with analyst Kristine Liwag calling the Chicago aerospace giant "a covid-19 recovery play with upside." She lifted her share-price target to $230 from $165

Regeneron (REGN) - Get Report was upgraded to outperform from market perform by BMO Capital Markets analyst Matthew Luchini, who affirmed his price target at $630.

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report was upgraded to overweight by analysts at KeyBanc, saying they expected long-term revenue growth as the microblogging site improves the experience on the platform for advertisers and users.

DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report was upgraded to buy from neutral by a Goldman Sachs analyst who cited the digital gambling company's market position in key states.

Downgrade

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report was downgraded by Bank of America and Telsey Advisory Group, two of at least eight investment firms that had cut their ratings on the home-goods retailer this week.

Price Target Change

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report received a price target increase to $160 from $145 from an Evercore ISI analyst, who said the tech giant's proposed Apple Car could have the same disruptive impact as the company's iPhone. A Wedbush analyst raised his share price target on Apple to $175 from $160.

Roku (ROKU) - Get Report received a bullish note from Bank of America that put a Wall Street-high price target of $500 on the media streaming platform.

Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report received praise and share price hikes from analysts after the biotech reported promising results for its covid-19 candidate.

Argus Research's Bill Selesky raised his Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report price target by 30% to $1,010 per share from $777 while reiterating his buy rating on the stock

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report received a host of price target increases after the chipmaker beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations