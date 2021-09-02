Weekly Jobless Claims Hit Post-Pandemic As Emergency Benefits Set To Expire

Around 7.5 million people will lose emergency unemployment benefits this weekend as jobless applications fall to a post-pandemic low of 340,000.

Weekly applications for unemployment benefits fell to a fresh post-COIVD low last week, Commerce Department data indicated Thursday, ahead of what could be a crucial non-farm payroll report and the expiry of emergency benefits this coming weekend.

Applications for the week ending on August 28 were pegged at 340,000, down from the prior period's upwardly-revised total of 354,000 and just ahead of the Street consensus forecast. The four-week average slipped to 355,000 while continuing claims also declined to 2.75 million.

"Claims once again weathered the Delta wave, nudging down to a new pandemic-era low. That employers are laying off fewer workers is a testament to how Americans are steadfast in resuming normal lives and how desperate employers are to keep the workers they have," said Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union. "Many employers are actually struggling to hire more workers, especially in the leisure and hospitality industries."

U.S. equity futures extended their modest gains following the data release, with contracts tied to the Dow suggest a 90 point move to the upside while those linked to the S&P 500 priced for an 11 point bump.

ADP's National Employment Report, which it compiles with Moody's Analytics, showed Wednesday that private sector jobs grew by 374,000 last month, well shy of Street forecasts of a 615,000 total as supply chains tightened and business restrictions accelerated with the rise in COVID infections.

Analysts are looking for a headline jobs addition of around 700,000 from Friday's employment report, set to be released at 8:30 am Eastern time, with the unemployment rate dipping to 5.2%.

The weekly claims figures come amid the last period before the expiration of pandemic-triggered unemployment benefits are set to expire for around 10 million people around the country.

Some 3 million will lose extended benefits this weekend, with a further 7.5 million facing the cut-off for emergency jobless benefits from the 26 states that are still paying them.

The expiration, as well as the return to full classroom learning for millions of schoolchildren nationwide, could trigger massive changes in job creation over the final months of the year, given that unfilled positions are sitting at an all-time high of 10.1 million.

If this proves true, the additional hiring could sway the Federal Reserve to change the pace of its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, a move its says can only happen in the face of "substantial further progress" in the job market.