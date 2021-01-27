AMC, Boeing, GameStop - Wednesday's Premarket Movers

Stocks moving in premarket trading on Wednesday include AMC, Boeing, AMD and GameStop.

Stock futures pointed lower Wednesday ahead of earnings from Tesla and Apple.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Wednesday.

1. AT&T T | Down 2.5%

Shares of AT&T (T) - Get Report dropped early Wednesday morning even as the telecom and media giant posted fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' expectations.

Adjusted earnings were 75 cents a share vs. 89 cents a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting per-share earnings of 73 cents.

Total revenue slipped 2.4% to $45.69 billion, down from $46.8 billion a year earlier, though ahead of analysts’ estimates of $44.5 billion.

2. Boeing BA | Down 3.2%

Boeing (BA) - Get Report shares fell after the Chicago aerospace giant posted a much wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss and delayed the launch of its 777X widebody. The plane maker continues to grapple with generational changes in airline demand triggered by the global coronavirus pandemic.

3. Microsoft MSFT | Up 1.6%

Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report rose in premarket trading after the software and cloud giant posted fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded estimates on better-than-expected advertising revenue.

"I think one of the things that we're seeing is the covid impact has put a lot of constraints on all our customers, but the one structural change is the digital technology is becoming critical even for core resilience and business continuity and to deal with what is going to be a structurally changed customer behavior and expectations," Chief Executive Satya Nadella told investors.

4. Advanced Micro Devices AMD | Down 3.9%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report slipped Wednesday even after the chipmaker posted fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations.

AMD reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 52 cents versus analyst expectations of 47 cents. Revenue was $3.24 billion vs. expectations of $3.03 billion.

5. GameStop GME | Up 56%

Shares of GameStop (GME) - Get Report leaped on Wednesday as Wall Street veterans and retail investors continued in conflict, pushing the videogame retailer's stock higher.

GameStop, which isn’t expected to turn a profit before 2023, has seen its market value triple to $4.5 billion in the past three weeks, Bloomberg reported.

6. AMC Entertainment AMC | Up 231%

Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report, a heavily shorted stock, more than tripled in early trading.