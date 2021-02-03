Wednesday's Premarket Movers: Amazon, Alphabet, Spotify

Stocks moving in premarket trading on Wednesday include Amazon, Alphabet, Spotify and Chipotle.

Stock futures were mixed Wednesday. Nasdaq futures rose after tech giants Amazon.com and Alphabet posted strong earnings that impressed investors.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Wednesday.

1. Amazon AMZN | Up 2.3%

Shares of Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report were rising in premarket trading after the surprise announcement of the departure of founder and CEO Jeff Bezos plus fourth-quarter earnings that included more than $125 billion in overall sales.

2. Alphabet GOOGL | Up 7.7%

Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report jumped more than 7% after the tech giant's fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates and led to a slew of price-target upgrades from analysts.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill lifted his price target to $2,400 from $2,150 amid what he sees as strong growth in retail advertising, particularly on YouTube.

3. Spotify SPOT | Down 7.3%

Shares of Spotify (SPOT) - Get Report dropped after the streaming giant posted a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss and conservative guidance despite a 24% rise in subscriber numbers.

4. Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG | Down 2.2%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report dropped after the burrito chain's fourth-quarter earnings missed analysts' expectations.

Net sales rose 12% to $1.61 billion, in line with analysts' expectations, while same-store sales rose more than 5%.

5. Electronic Arts EA | Down 2.6%

Shares of Electronic Arts (EA) - Get Report dropped despite the videogame producer's plans to bring back its fan-favorite college-football videogame, which disappeared in 2014.

The company is working with collegiate-trademark firm CLC on the project, but an actual game is years away, Bloomberg reported.

6. Capri Holdings CPRI | Up 6.1%

Shares of Michael Kors parent Capri Holdings (CPRI) - Get Report jumped Wednesday after the retailer posted fiscal-third-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations.

Capri posted a net income of $179 million, or $1.18 a share, in the quarter ended Dec. 26, down from $210 million, or $1.38 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.65, ahead of the $1 FactSet consensus.

Revenue fell 17% to $1.3 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $1.34 billion.