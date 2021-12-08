Wayfair Will Move to Brick And Mortar in 2022

The online furniture retailer had previously opened pop-up shops and a physical store that it closed during the pandemic.

Online furniture and home goods retailer Wayfair ( (W) - Get Wayfair, Inc. Class A Report) is re-entering the physical space with three brick-and-mortar stores slated to open in Massachusetts.

Founded in 2002, the Boston-based e-retailer announced that it would be opening two stores under its AllModern brand and one store under its Joss & Main brand in the Boston area in 2022.

The stores will sell a selection of furniture, home décor, bedding and seasonal items at two open-air malls.

This is not Wayfair's first attempt to expand its physical sales.

In 2018, it launched a series of temporary pop-up stores and opened a full store at Natick Mall in 2019 but closed it amid the pandemic in 2020.

"With our first-ever AllModern and Joss & Main retail stores, we are introducing a new kind of omnichannel shopping experience powered by the Wayfair platform," Head of Physical Retail Karen McKibbin said in a prepared statement.

Along with AllModern and Joss & Main, Wayfair currently operates three other brands with concepts such as "modern" and "luxury."

As the country emerges out of the pandemic, Wayfair is hoping that this launch will herald more physical spaces for all five brands in the near future.

Wayfair went public in 2014 and raised over $300 million in an IPO. At last check, (W) - Get Wayfair, Inc. Class A Report shares were up 3.66% to $238.56.