Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Technical Analyst: The Bulls Are Back, But Is It Time to Call a Santa Rally?
Technical Analyst: The Bulls Are Back, But Is It Time to Call a Santa Rally?
Publish date:

Wayfair Will Move to Brick And Mortar in 2022

The online furniture retailer had previously opened pop-up shops and a physical store that it closed during the pandemic.
Author:

Online furniture and home goods retailer Wayfair ( (W) - Get Wayfair, Inc. Class A Report) is re-entering the physical space with three brick-and-mortar stores slated to open in Massachusetts.

Founded in 2002, the Boston-based e-retailer announced that it would be opening two stores under its AllModern brand and one store under its Joss & Main brand in the Boston area in 2022. 

The stores will sell a selection of furniture, home décor, bedding and seasonal items at two open-air malls.

This is not Wayfair's first attempt to expand its physical sales. 

TheStreet Recommends

In 2018, it launched a series of temporary pop-up stores and opened a full store at Natick Mall in 2019 but closed it amid the pandemic in 2020.

"With our first-ever AllModern and Joss & Main retail stores, we are introducing a new kind of omnichannel shopping experience powered by the Wayfair platform," Head of Physical Retail Karen McKibbin said in a prepared statement.

Along with AllModern and Joss & Main, Wayfair currently operates three other brands with concepts such as "modern" and "luxury." 

As the country emerges out of the pandemic, Wayfair is hoping that this launch will herald more physical spaces for all five brands in the near future.

Wayfair went public in 2014 and raised over $300 million in an IPO. At last check,  (W) - Get Wayfair, Inc. Class A Report shares were up 3.66% to $238.56. 

Global Stocks Are Following Wall Street Higher as Dow Hits 20,000
STOCKS
AAPLSFIXPFE

Stocks End Higher as Wall Street Looks Beyond Omicron

Charging bull in snow Wall Street
INVESTING
AMZNAAPLMCD

JPMorgan Likes Amazon, Apple, McDonald's, Lennar for 2022

18 model S tesla performance plaid Tesla
INVESTING
TSLARIVNLCID

BofA Explains Neutral Rating for Tesla, Buy for Rivian, Lucid

Jobs Lead
INVESTING

Worker Shortages to Last Into '22; Remote Work an Assumed Perk

Tesla charging stations are shown outside of the Tesla factory in Fremont, Calif. Photo: AP
INVESTING
TSLA

Regulators Scold Tesla For Allowing Video Games While Driving

Planet Fitness Pulls Off a Successful IPO, What’s Next?
INVESTING
PLNT

Jim Cramer Talks With Planet Fitness CEO

Costco Store Lead
INVESTING
COST

Can Costco Keep Up Its Scorching Growth? Wall Street Waits Eagerly For Earnings

J.P. Morgan Lead
INVESTING
.SPX

Full Economic Recovery and Pandemic End Coming in 2022: J.P. Morgan