Shares of online retailer Wayfair W jumped more than 15% Monday after private equity group, Great Hill Partners announced a 6% stake in the company.

The stock rose to $104.32, its highest level since at least January. Two weeks ago, Boston-based Great Hill announced that it co-lead a $535 million convertible note financing round for Wayfair with Charlesbank.

The firm says that it invests in high growth mid-market companies with a portfolio of more than 75 companies with a goal of "guiding middle-market companies toward their growth and success targets."

Earlier this month, Wayfair reported that its revenue-growth rate doubled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

People who are stuck at home are buying home furnishings. They said at the time that it’s seeing demand for most categories, both in America and overseas.

“After entering the month of March with gross revenue growing at slightly below 20% year-over-year, consistent with January and February growth rates, Wayfair saw this rate of growth more than double towards the end of March,” the company said in a statement. “This run-rate has continued into early April.”

The company said it’s seeing strong demand for most categories, both in the U.S. and overseas. Wayfair expects to meet or exceed its previously issued guidance of 15% to 17% net revenue growth year-over-year and adjusted Ebitda margin in a negative 7.3% to 7.8% range.

In February, the company said it was laying off 500 employees, as sales hadn’t turned into profit. The company reported Feb. 28 that its fourth-quarter net loss totaled $330.2 million, widened from $143.8 million a year earlier.

