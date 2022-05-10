Skip to main content
Ask This Question Before You Sell a Stock on Disappointing Earnings
Ask This Question Before You Sell a Stock on Disappointing Earnings

AAP Touts American Water Works, Digital Realty Trust

American Water Works is the largest publicly-traded water utility, and Digital Realty is a data-center REIT.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Amid the stock market’s recent carnage, TheStreet.com’s Action Alerts Plus team found a couple winners: a water utility and a data-center real estate investment trust.

The water utility is American Water Works  (AWK) - Get American Water Works Company, Inc. Report, the largest publicly-traded one. It’s a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, meaning it has raised its dividend for at least 25 straight years. It recently announced a 9% dividend increase.

“Arguably, water consumption is one of the most inelastic items out there,” the AAP team says. “Over the years, the company has done a stellar job consolidating the fragmented water utility business, bringing efficiencies with it and the ability to get price relief for its regulated water business.”

This year, American Water has filed for higher rates in New Jersey, California and other states. It anticipates those approvals will help boost earnings-per-share by 7% to 9% through 2026.

And the company can grow through acquisition, the AAP team said.

Strong Data-Center Fundamentals

The data-center REIT is Digital Realty Trust  (DLR) - Get Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Report. It has a forward yield of 3.7% and has been steadily increasing the payout since 2005. The company is benefiting from the buildout of cloud and data centers, the AAP team says.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

There’s a “growing need for data centers, as individuals, businesses and governments continue to create, consume, and share increasingly greater amounts of content.”

IDC recently predicted the annual data creation rate will triple from 2021 to 2025. “Digital Realty has 44 projects underway in 28 metro locations around the globe, and 58% of that additional capacity is pre-sold,” the AAP team said.

“While energy costs are rising, given the nature of Digital Realty's contracts that treat those rising costs on a pass-through basis, the REIT is relatively insulated.” So Digital Realty’s earnings should continue to rise.

Morningstar’s Three REIT Choices

In other REIT news Morningstar found three REITS to recommend, despite the real estate sector’s recent slump. The total return of the FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs index slid 16.1% this year through May 9, worse than the S&P 500’s 15.9% total-return drop during that period.

Morningstar analyst Kevin Brown likes Federal Realty Investment Trust  (FRT) - Get Federal Realty Investment Trust Report, Realty Income  (O) - Get Realty Income Corporation Report and Ventas  (VTR) - Get Ventas, Inc. Report.

Federal Realty and Realty Income both are members of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index. Ventas is involved with the senior housing, medical office and life science sectors. Senior housing is starting to rebound, and the other two sectors remain strong, Brown said.

The author of this story owns shares of Realty Income and Ventas

Ventas Injects PE-Backed Ardent Medical for $1.75 Billion
REAL ESTATE
FRTOVTR

Three REITs Stand Strong Amid Slump: Morningstar's Take

By Dan Weil
Norwegian Cruise Line Lead
INVESTING
NCLHCCLRCL

Norwegian Cruise Stock: Is It a Buy After 'Inflection' Quarter?

By Bret Kenwell
Super Bowl Stocks: What Company Is the Tom Brady of Wall Street?
INVESTING
DISFOXA

Fox Corp. Bets Big on Tom Brady, the NFL, News and Tubi

By Tony Owusu
Starbucks Chocolate Drink Lead JS
INVESTING
SBUX

Starbucks Has a New Iced Coffee (It's Chocolaty And Creamy)

By Veronika Bondarenko
What Is Kevin O' Leary's Net Worth?
CRYPTOCURRENCY
TSLAMSTR

Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Thinks Bitcoin Can Do Something Surprising

By Tom Bemis
Bitcoin vs Ethereum Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY
NFLXDIS

Bitcoin Investors Ponder Next Move After Stunning Price Drop

By Rob Lenihan
Tesla Bitcoin Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY
TSLAMSTR

Elon Musk's Tesla Loses Money in Bitcoin Rout

By Luc Olinga
Affordable Housing Lead JS
PERSONAL FINANCE

Housing: A Bit of Good News Sprouts Amid All the Bad

By Dan Weil