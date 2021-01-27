Watch the Tesla Q4 Earnings Call Webcast After Closing Bell

Tesla will report its fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday, Jan. 27, after markets close. The earnings call could propel the stock even higher.

Electric car maker Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report will report fourth-quarter earnings after the closing bell Wednesday. Shares of Tesla are up more than 100% since the company’s third-quarter earnings.

Tesla was TheStreet's number one "Stock of the Year" in 2020 after it surged throughout the year and joined the S&P 500.

The Palo Alto, Calif., company started this year at an all-time high as Wall Street reacted to the clean-energy carmaker's record delivery total of nearly 500,000 vehicles last year.

The tech giant's China sales numbers will be closely watched by investors.

Watch the Tesla Earnings Call

You can watch the Tesla earnings call on their investor relations live stream page where they will have a live webcast and a replay.

You can submit questions to the Q&A section and read any of the questions asked.

Analyst Forecasts

Tesla is expected to report earnings of about $1 billion, or $1.04 a share, on sales of $10.5 billion after the market closes on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 22 analysts. That compares to earnings of $143 million, or 43 cents a share, and sales of $7.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.

How to Trade Tesla

TheStreet's founder, Jim Cramer, thinks the biggest driver of Tesla's recent gains is linked to its inclusion on the S&P 500, where there are "plenty of funds that have to continue to buy it ... and as the stock goes higher, these index funds do not sell it. They let it ride."

Latest Tesla News

On Monday, shares of Tesla rose as analysts continued to roll out their expectations for even better days ahead for the electric car maker ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings.

Baird analyst Ben Kallo lifted his price target for Tesla to $728 a share from $488, saying "bias for the stock remains to the upside."

"...launching Shanghai operations in earnest, and keeping promises of selling [around] 500k cars in 2020 from years past, Tesla is entering the next stage of its evolution," Kallo said.

Tesla will also benefit from president Joe Biden’s promise to pivot toward clean and renewable energy sources.

Last week, on Jan. 20, Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner raised his price target on Tesla to $890 from $705 because he expects government spending on infrastructure and vehicle electrification to rise under the new Biden administration.

On Jan. 15 Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives lifted his one-year price target on the electric vehicle maker to $950 from $751 to reflect growing global demand for electric vehicles, particularly in China.

“The hearts and lungs of the Tesla bull thesis are centered around China as we have seen consumer demand skyrocket into 2021 not just for Model 3s, but for impressive domestic competitors such as NIO NIO, XPeng XPEV, Li Auto LI and others,” Ives said in a research note.

Tesla is not a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.