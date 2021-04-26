Listen to the Tesla Q1 Earnings Webcast After the Close

Tesla will report its first-quarter earnings on Monday, April 26, after markets close. The earnings call could propel the stock even higher.

Electric car maker Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report will report first-quarter earnings after the closing bell Monday. Tesla's record first-quarter delivery total of 184,800 vehicles is expected to lift revenues comfortably past $10 billion.

Tesla stock has fallen 16.7% since the company last reported earnings on Jan. 27.

Shares of the Palo Alto, Calif., company rose 0.92% to $736.10 at the last check.

Analysts expect Tesla to report adjusted net income of $842.5 million, or 75 cents a share on sales of $10.48 billion. It would be Tesla's seventh straight quarterly profit.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of 24.8 cents a share on sales of $6 billion. It reported a net income of $105 million.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $1.1 billion, or 98 cents a share, on sales of $11.6 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $49.9 billion.

TheStreet founder Jim Cramer said Tesla has spent some time in the wilderness after it was added to the S&P500. "It came right down. I think Tesla is going to have a very good story about China. They'll give us a good story about Europe. The numbers continue to great in America. I'd be hard-pressed to see whether he doesn't talk about solar. Solar could be good," Cramer added.

Tesla remains the most actively shorted stock on the S&P 500, according to data from S3 partners, with $35 billion in bets against it representing around 6% of the total float.

On Saturday Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted that he will host an episode of Saturday Night Live on May 8.

Tesla's plans for driverless operations have been running into challenges of late.

Last week, two died in a Texas suburb after the Tesla Model Shit a tree burned for hours.

On April 16, Tesla was upgraded to buy from hold by Canaccord analyst Jed Dorsheimer, who raised his price target by 155%, to $1,071 a share.

On April 15, ARK Innovation ETF's standout fund manager Cathie Wood trimmed some holdings of Tesla and sold around $178 million in Tesla shares and added nearly $250 million in Coinbase.

Tesla delivered 184,800 new cars over the three months ended in March, paced by its mid-priced Model 3 sedan and China demand for its new Model Y.

