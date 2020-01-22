Watch Netflix as Shares Approach Critical Support Area

Netflix is slipping despite beating fourth-quarter earnings estimates. Here's how to trade the stock now as it approaches key support.

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report rallied initially on better-than-expected earnings, but disappointing North American user growth has sent shares lower Wednesday.

The stock is currently down about 3%, despite revenue growing 30.5% year over year to $5.47 billion and even though international subscription growth easily topped expectations.

Netflix added just 550,000 new subscribers in North America, missing both its own guidance and consensus expectations, which called for subscriber additions of 589,000 and 611,000, respectively. However, international subscriber growth of 8.33 million easily beat management’s and Wall Street’s expectations for 7.2 million and 7 million, respectively.

After the stock’s big run since the end of the third quarter, investors are hitting pause on Wednesday. Let’s take a closer look at the chart.

Trading Netflix Stock

Daily chart of Netflix stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

Ahead of earnings, Netflix had rallied 34% from its September lows. That’s a pretty significant run, considering that both Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Disney (DIS) - Get Report introduced competing streaming products, while Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Report recently unveiled more details about its coming streaming platform.

While Netflix shares posted a strong rally, they simply could not push through $340 in a meaningful way. In fact, despite crossing the $340 mark in eight of the nine trading sessions prior to earnings, NFLX failed to close above this mark even once in that span.

That’s pretty notable and highlights the fact that former range support is now acting as resistance. Bulls were hoping Netflix shares would reclaim this level on a post-earnings rally, but so far that's not the case.

However, all hope is not lost for longs. While Netflix is losing its 20-day moving average, it has a significant support zone nearby with the declining 200-day moving average near $323, as well as the rising 50-day moving average near $317. Further, uptrend support (blue line) is in play near $316.

Essentially, Netflix stock has a significant area of support between $316 and $323. Below this area and $300 may be in play, thrusting Netflix stock into no man’s land and leaving it with little to no momentum. If support does hold, it puts $340 resistance back on the table.

Ideally, bulls will get a slightly deeper dip to buy in order to improve the trade’s risk/reward. If support fails, they can stop out with minimal losses. If it holds, they can look for a rebound.