Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Set to Report Earnings Saturday

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Report (BRK.B) - Get Report is slated to report earnings Saturday and release its annual letter to shareholders.

The latest commentary from Buffett’s investment vehicle could offer insight into plans for the enormous cash pile Berkshire has accumulated, which approaches $130 billion.

Buffett has famously sought to make major acquisitions, but has indicated its getting harder to find any likely targets, given the stock market’s continued surge.

Last week Berkshire revealed in a quarterly regulatory filing that it had taken new stakes in Kroger (KR) - Get Report and Biogen (BIIB) - Get Report while trimming holdings in Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report, Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report and, slightly, in Apple (APPL) .

The annual letter to shareholders, which has been issued annually for more than 50 years, is revered among Buffett fans for its clarity and incisiveness in assessing business conditions and the investment environment.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is expected to report adjusted net income of $6.2 billion, or $2.39 a B-share, on sales of $66.5 billion, based on a FactSet analyst survey.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $2.32 a share on sales of $63.7 billion.

The stock has risen 5.7% since the company last reported earnings on Nov. 2.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $7.2 billion, or $2.66 a share, on sales of $64.5 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $295.7 billion.

Among Buffett's holdings identified in Berkshire Hathaway's latest SEC filing, seven rose while 43 fell Friday.

STORE Capital (STOR) - Get Report shares rose 64.5 cents, or 1.71%, to $38.28.

Kroger shares rose 45.5 cents, or 1.53%, to $30.24.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report shares rose $1.43, or 0.96%, to $149.80.

Among Buffett stocks underperforming Friday, RH (RH) - Get Report shares fell $10.71, or 4.36%, to $235.06.

American Airlines Group (AAL) - Get Report shares fell 82.5 cents, or 2.89%, to $27.69.

Berkshire Hathaway A shares rose $2,477.97, or 0.72%, to $344,599.97.

Berkshire Hathaway B shares rose $1.43, or 0.63%, to $229.60.

So far this month, 42 of Buffett's stocks have gone up, while eight have lost ground.

Apple is a holding in Jim Cramer's AAP portfolio. Find out what he's telling his investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.