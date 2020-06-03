Warner Music Shares Jump in First Day of Trading

Shares of Warner Music jumped in their first day of trading. The deal is the biggest IPO of the year.

Warner Music shares jumped on Wednesday, their first day of trading, as traders and investors welcomed the biggest initial public offering of the year.

Warner’s IPO came in the biggest week of the year for U.S.-listed IPOs, according to Dealogic.

IPOs had been stifled by the coronavirus pandemic, which helped send the S&P 500 index down nearly 35% from its Feb. 19 high to its March 23 low.

Warner priced its IPO of 77 million shares at $25, valuing the company at more than $13 billion.

Trading of WMG opened at $27 on the Nasdaq. Warner shares recently traded at $29.17, up 17%.

That compares with a 1.08% gain for the S&P 500 Wednesday and a 2.92% gain for the Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks.

Warner Music is the third-largest global music label. Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and Cardi B are among its stable of musicians.

The company didn't issue new shares in the initial public offering. Instead, two entities controlled by British billionaire Len Blavatnik are selling most of the shares. Blavatnik bought Warner Music in 2011.

The offering came about three months after Warner Music pulled the deal amid the worst of the market's coronavirus downturn.

Warner’s streaming revenue posted a 12% surge in April, providing the biggest portion of overall sales, according to The Wall Street Journal.

While declines in revenue for ad-supported digital content and physical music wiped out that positive contribution, those declines stemmed from the coronavirus pandemic. And the two areas are expected to rebound, the Journal reports.