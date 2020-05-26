Warner Music, the world's third-largest music label, could raise as much as $1.8 billion in a revived IPO on the Nasdaq.

Warner Music Group revived its planned IPO Tuesday with plans to list 70 million shares on the Nasdaq nearly three months after pulling the billion-dollar deal amid the worst of the market's coronavirus downturn.

Warner Music said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday that it will issue 70 million class A shares in a secondary offering, at a price of between $23 and $26 each, under the ticker symbol WMG. The move could raise around $1.8 billion for the world's third largest music label, which includes Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and Cardi B among its stable of artists and value the group at around $13 billion.

Warner Music, which had aimed to list earlier this year, pulled its plans in early March following one of the largest single-day declines for the S&P 500 since the global financial crisis.

The company also noted that stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic had "impacted our business in other ways, such as, making it impossible to hold live concert tours, adversely impacting our concert promotion business and the sale of merchandise."

The shares will be sold by Len Blavatnik's Access Industries LLC, as well as other related stakeholders, which took the company private for around $3.3 billion in 2011.