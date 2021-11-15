Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Bipartisan Infrastructure Package: What Is In it?
Bipartisan Infrastructure Package: What Is In it?
Warner Music Group Stock Drops on Earnings Miss

Warner Music Group shares fall after the Cher, Dua Lipa and PopCaan record label conglomerate misses on earnings expectations.
Shares of Warner Music Group  (WMG) - Get Warner Music Group Report dropped Monday after the record label conglomerate reported mixed fourth-quarter results.

The New York City-based record label which has acts like Cher, Dua Lipa and PopCaan on its roster, reported fourth quarter earnings of 12 cents per share on revenue of $1.376 billion. Analysts were expecting earnings of 15 cents per share on revenue of $1.353 billion. 

“Looking to 2022, we’re excited to release incredible new music from the world’s hottest artists and most influential songwriters," said CEO Steve Cooper. 

The company said that even as certain revenue continued to be impacted by Covid-19 the company was able to report double digit revenue growth. 

Warner Music shares were down 5.85% to $45.52 at last check in morning trading Monday. 

"As the possibilities for music continue to evolve, we remain focused on delivering shareholder value through our financially disciplined investment strategy and positioning ourselves for the next wave of growth," said Lou Dickler, Warner's acting CFO. 

The company said digital revenue represented 67.3% of all revenue in the quarter, that's down slightly from the more than 69% of revenue it represented a year ago. 

Warner Music Group is known as one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in the global music industry, after Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. The company operates in more than 50 countries through various subsidiaries, affiliates and non-affiliated licensees.

 Year to date Warner Music Group shares are up 23.46%. Over the past 12 months the stock is up more than 50%.

