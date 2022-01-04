Golden Years: Warner Music Buys Bowie Songwriting Catalogue

The price Warner paid for David Bowie's catalogue wasn't disclosed, though various media outlets estimate it to be about $250 million.

Warner Music Group’s (WMG) - Get Warner Music Group Corp. Class A Report publishing group has purchased the songwriting catalogue of deceased rock legend David Bowie.

The price wasn’t revealed, but knowledgeable sources told various media outlets that it likely totaled about $250 million.

This is the latest in a stream of huge music publishing rights deals. Bruce Springsteen unloaded his songs to Sony Music last month for an estimated $550 million. Others who have sold their music rights over the last 12 months or so include Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Tina Turner, Mötley Crüe, ZZ Top and Shakira.

Some analysts see the surge in prices for everything from song rights, to art, to non-fungible tokens, to joke cryptocurrencies as a signs of a credit bubble.

As for Bowie, his 60-plus year catalogue includes classics, such as “Space Oddity,” “Changes,” “Life on Mars?,” “Ziggy Stardust,” “Starman,” “Rebel Rebel,” “Fame,” “Young Americans,” “Golden Years,” and “Heroes.”

“These are not only extraordinary songs, but milestones that have changed the course of modern music forever,” said Guy Moot, CEO of Warner’s publishing unit, Warner Chappell.

“Bowie’s vision and creative genius drove him to push the envelope, lyrically and musically – writing songs that challenged convention, changed the conversation, and have become part of the canon of global culture.”

The agreement covers songs from Bowie’s 26 studio albums and more. Last year, Warner Music forged a deal for Bowie’s recorded music catalogue since 1968. Recorded music rights are different than songwriting rights, and now Warner has both for Bowie.

He died in 2016 at the age of 69.