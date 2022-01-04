Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Why Artists Like Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan Are Selling Music Rights
Why Artists Like Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan Are Selling Music Rights
Publish date:

Golden Years: Warner Music Buys Bowie Songwriting Catalogue

The price Warner paid for David Bowie's catalogue wasn't disclosed, though various media outlets estimate it to be about $250 million.
Author:

Warner Music Group’s  (WMG) - Get Warner Music Group Corp. Class A Report publishing group has purchased the songwriting catalogue of deceased rock legend David Bowie.

The price wasn’t revealed, but knowledgeable sources told various media outlets that it likely totaled about $250 million.

This is the latest in a stream of huge music publishing rights deals. Bruce Springsteen unloaded his songs to Sony Music last month for an estimated $550 million. Others who have sold their music rights over the last 12 months or so include Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Tina Turner, Mötley Crüe, ZZ Top and Shakira.

Some analysts see the surge in prices for everything from song rights, to art, to non-fungible tokens, to joke cryptocurrencies as a signs of a credit bubble.

TheStreet Recommends

As for Bowie, his 60-plus year catalogue includes classics, such as “Space Oddity,” “Changes,” “Life on Mars?,” “Ziggy Stardust,” “Starman,” “Rebel Rebel,” “Fame,” “Young Americans,” “Golden Years,” and “Heroes.”

“These are not only extraordinary songs, but milestones that have changed the course of modern music forever,” said Guy Moot, CEO of Warner’s publishing unit, Warner Chappell.

“Bowie’s vision and creative genius drove him to push the envelope, lyrically and musically – writing songs that challenged convention, changed the conversation, and have become part of the canon of global culture.”

The agreement covers songs from Bowie’s 26 studio albums and more. Last year, Warner Music forged a deal for Bowie’s recorded music catalogue since 1968. Recorded music rights are different than songwriting rights, and now Warner has both for Bowie.

He died in 2016 at the age of 69.

Topps Lead
MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

Fanatics to Buy Topps Trading Card Business for $500 Million

clothes suit tie january shop sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Best Bargains of January

Tesla Banks On Shanghai Gigafactory 3, Its 'primary Vehicle Export Hub', To Meet Global Demand
INVESTING
TSLAWMTINTC

Tesla Criticized as It Opens Showroom in Xinjiang, China

NYSE Stock Trader
INVESTING
HALCCLNCLH

Stocks Set for Higher Open With Manufacturing Data on Tap

AT&T Lead
INVESTING
TVZ

AT&T, Verizon Agree to Further Delay of 5G Launch

Wall Street Lead
INVESTING
VZTWMT

Covid Chaos, 5G Delay, Holmes Found Guilty - 5 Things You Must Know

Citizens Bank Lead
PERSONAL FINANCE
MSFTAAPLVVNT

'A Responsible Option': Citizens Pay President On The Rising Traction Of Buy Now, Pay Later

Elizabeth Holmes Theranos Lead
INVESTING

Jury Finds Holmes Guilty on Four Counts of Fraud, Conspiracy in Theranos Trial