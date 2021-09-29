September 29, 2021
What Is Warby Parker?
Publish date:

Warby Parker Starts Trading Wednesday at $5 Billion Valuation

Warby Parker's IPO has a direct listing reference price of $40, valuing the company at $4.98 billion.
Author:

Eyewear retailer Warby Parker  (WRBY) - Get Warby Parker Report will start trading Wednesday, with a direct listing reference price of $40 a share, valuing the company at $4.98 billion.

Warby had 124.5 million shares outstanding as of Sept. 21, according to MarketWatch.

It will trade on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker WRBY.

The company filed for its listing in August. In a direct listing, instead of raising new outside capital in an initial public offering, a company's current holders convert their stakes into stock that is listed on an exchange.

The New York company, which launched in 2010, provides designer quality prescription glasses and contact lenses, as well as eye exams and vision tests online and in more than 145 retail stores in the U.S. and Canada.

"For the year ended Dec. 31, we generated 95% of net revenue from the sale of glasses, 2% of net revenue from the sale of contacts, 1% of net revenue from eye exams, and the remaining 2% of net revenue primarily from the sale of eyewear accessories," the company said in its Securities and Exchange Commission filing for the listing.

For the first half Warby Parker posted a $20.4 million loss on $270.5 million in revenue.

For all of 2020 the company registered a loss of $55.9 million on $393.7 million in revenue. 

To be sure: “We have a history of losses, and we may be unable to achieve or sustain profitability,” the company said in its SEC filing.

"We will need to generate and sustain increased revenue and manage our costs to achieve profitability."

