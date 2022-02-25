Walt Disney Wants to Own Your Biggest Moment

If you're that person that proudly wears your Annual Passholder t-shirt on the weekends, runs the Princess Half-Marathon every year, and counts the days until your next jaunt to a Disney ( (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report) - Get Walt Disney Company Report park, there's an exciting new proposal.

On your next visit, you can get married in a brand new French-inspired venue and even step onto a jewel-encrusted coach worthy of Cinderella.

If just the idea of it is summoning up your sparkly princess feelings, pause and take a breath, because there's a lot more on offer.

A wedding venue aboard the brand new cruise liner The Disney Wish, an exclusive line of jaw-dropping new bridal gowns, and even a one-of-a-kind wedding dress you can win in an event called The World’s Most Magical Wedding Dress Contest.

A model shows off the one-of-a-kind gown. Disney

What's Up With the New Venues?

The French are known for being ultra romantic, so it makes perfect sense that Disney decided on a French-inspired setting for Place De Remy, its newest wedding venue.

It's located inside the newly expanded French Pavilion at Epcot. The area is inspired by "Ratatouille" and even sports its own Eiffel Tower.

Also, because it's technically still Walt Disney World Resort's 50th anniversary, you can expect the mood of the parks to be even more over the top than usual if you're planning to tie the knot there this year.

If you'd rather go to the real Paris to get married (and who could blame you), you can book a ride on the new Disney Fairy Tale Carriage at Disneyland Paris.

It is truly enchanting to look at, encrusted with a whopping 13,000 Swarovski crystals and drawn by four magnificent white horses. If you've ever wanted to live your own real life Cinderella moment, you might want to start checking out those Air France flights.

But What About the New Dresses?

A total of 25 new gowns make up two new bridal collections: 2022 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection and 2022 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum Collection.

Many of the designs were inspired by Disney's iconic princesses including Ariel, Rapunzel, Jasmine, Snow White and more. If you're hoping to get your hands on one, prices start at $1,799.

Now about that contest being held to win an absolutely insane one-of-a-kind wedding dress created exclusively for the event. With a crazy number of shimmering crystals and beads and 167 total yards of fabric, wearing this thing would basically transform you into a real-life princess.

To enter the contest, you'll need to submit a 200-word essay about why you deserve the dress before March 9 (which you can do right here).

So How Much Does a Disney Wedding Cost?

If you're a Disney fan, you already know you need to show up for your park visits with a giant sack of money.

The lowest venue fee at Walt Disney World is $7,500, but that's for beach and marina areas.

You can drop as much as $30,000 if you want to get married smack in front of Cinderella's castle. But hey, your wedding day is a pretty special one, so if you're gonna dish out your dollars for anything, it may as well be a dream come true.