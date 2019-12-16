Walt Disney’s 'Frozen 2' Crosses $1 Billion, Sixth Disney Film to Hit the Mark in 2019

Walt Disney’s 'Frozen 2' remains on fire, even as it slips to second place over the weekend, as the animated blockbuster sequel becomes Disney Animation’s third billion-dollar animated release of all time.
Walt Disney' (DIS) - Get Report "Frozen 2" remains on fire, even as it dropped to second place at the box office this past weekend, as the animated blockbuster sequel crossed $1 billion globally to become Disney Animation’s third billion-dollar animated movie release of all time.

While the movie dropped to second place behind “Jumanji: The Next Level,” it still racked up some impressive numbers over the weekend, becoming the sixth film for Disney to cross the $1 billion threshold, and the eighth film this year, both records.

"Frozen 2" has grossed $366.5 million domestically and $666 million internationally for a worldwide gross of $1.032 billion, according to reports. The film first hit theaters on the weekend before Thanksgiving. It is the studio’s third animated film to cross the $1 billion mark.

Along with "Frozen 2," films contributing to Disney’s massive haul this year have been "Avengers: Endgame" ($2.798 billion), "The Lion King" ($1.656 billion), "Captain Marvel" ($1.130 billion), "Toy Story 4" ($1.074 billion) and "Aladdin" ($1.051 billion). 

Also bolstering the bottom line were "Dumbo" ($340 million) and "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" ($480 million).

To be sure, the totals do not include any of the Fox titles, which include "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," which hits theaters on Thursday. Even without the next Star Wars movie, Disney recently became the first studio to reach $10 billion at the box office globally.

Shares in Disney have been on a tear this year, with the House of Mouse gaining more than 35% to record levels amid strong successes among its Marvel, Pixar and Lucasfilm divisions, as well as the strong debut of its Disney+ streaming subscription service

Disney stock was up 0.77% to $147.51 in premarket trading Monday.

