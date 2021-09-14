Walmart's Sam's Club to Raise Starting Pay to $15 an Hour: Reports

Sam’s Club will raise its starting wage from $11 to $15 an hour, next week, higher than parent Walmart offers its employees.

Sam's Club, the warehouse chain owned by retail giant Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report on Tuesday said it will raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour from $11 an hour later this month.

Chief Executive Kath McLay announced the move in an internal memo cited by multiple news reports.

The pay increase will be effective from Sept. 25.

"We want you to be competitively paid, whether you’ve found your destination job as, say, a forklift operator, meat cutter or cake decorator," McLay said in a CNBC report that cited the company's internal memo.

Shares of the Bentonville, Ark., company ended off 0.5% to $144.30.

Sam’s Club has nearly 600 stores and about 100,000 employees across the U.S.

"We want you to know that Sam’s Club is a place where you have opportunities to be promoted, earn a degree, or change direction," she wrote.

Hourly pay for team leads will now start at $19 an hour, forklift drivers will start at $17, and personal shoppers can make at least $17.

Amazon to Add 125,000 Transport, Fulfillment Staff at Average $18-Hour

McLay said some Sam’s Club associates can make as much as $34 an hour — an increase from the maximum hourly pay of $29.70.

The membership-based warehouse club will now have a higher starting wage than its parent company, Walmart which pays $12 an hour.

More than 34% of hourly workers at Sam’s Club will get a raise, as of late September, as a variety of roles get a pay bump, according to the company.

The efforts are being made at a time when the labor market for retail jobs is extremely tight.