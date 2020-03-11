Walmart Worker in Kentucky Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A Walmart worker in Kentucky tested positive for the coronavirus. The retail giant is considering reducing hours of operation at some of its 24-hour locations to enable more cleaning.

A Walmart (WMT) - Get Report worker in Kentucky tested positive for the coronavirus, and the mammoth retailer is reportedly considering reducing store hours at some of its 24-hour locations to enable more cleaning.

The infected staffer works at a Walmart store in Cynthiana, Ky., one hour northeast of the capital in Frankfort.

The possible cut in store hours comes as customer traffic is increasing, MarketWatch reports. Walmart said customers are clamoring for cleaning supplies, paper products and other items. It said it’s making sure products are going to stores and areas “where they are needed most.”

Managers are empowered to limit the amount of a product that customers can buy to avoid shortages, according to MarketWatch.

Walmart said it’s sanitizing areas of the store that are touched a lot and is assigning workers to clean high-risk areas throughout the day. It’s also researching how to sanitize shopping carts more easily.

Walmart has created an emergency leave policy for employees in light of the coronavirus. A company memo to the staff listed three contingencies for emergency leaves, according to Yahoo Finance.

Employees don’t have to come to work if they are “unable to work” or “uncomfortable to work,” the memo said.

Second, if their workplace is under quarantine, workers will get up to two weeks of pay. And anyone who contracts the virus will receive up to two weeks of pay and more if necessary.

Officials at the Bentonville, Ark., chain weren’t immediately available for comment.

At last check, the company’s shares traded at $115.88, down 3.3%. The stock has gained 19% over the past year, compared with a little changed S&P 500 index.