Buy Walmart Ahead of Earnings? Let's Look at the Chart

Walmart has been rebounding nicely and has done well amid the coronavirus. Here's how to trade the stock with earnings on the horizon.

Walmart (WMT) - Get Report ended Friday with a bang, closing at the session high. That helped lead to Monday morning’s pop, with shares climbing to their highest levels in almost a month.

The rally comes a day ahead of earnings, with Walmart scheduled to report its quarterly results ahead of the open on Tuesday.

Retail has been a troubled sector as the coronavirus wreaks havoc around the world. However, Walmart is among a cohort of retailers that continues to do well despite the coronavirus. That’s as customers flock to stores to stockpile essential and non-essential supplies.

It’s benefiting companies like Walmart, Target (TGT) - Get Report, Costco (COST) - Get Report and Kroger (KR) - Get Report. Let’s have a look at Walmart’s chart ahead of earnings.

Costco is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells COST? Learn more now.

Trading Walmart

Daily chart of Walmart stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

With Monday’s rally, Walmart stock is filling into its late-April gap. It’s also pushing above the 78.6% retracement for the 2020 range, as well prior downtrend resistance (blue line).

The move comes after the stock successfully pulled back to prior resistance at $120 and held this level as support.

These are very attractive developments. However, as we sit on the cusp of earnings, the event has the potential to undo all of Walmart stock’s recent work.

On a post-earnings pullback, I want to see the 20-day moving average near $124.25 hold as support. Above that mark can keep most of Walmart’s positive developments in play and keep bulls in the driver’s seat.

A drop below this mark puts the 50-day moving average and $120 level back in play.

However, if Walmart stock puts together a post-earnings rally, bulls could see a move up to $130. Over $130 puts the highs from last month near $132 in play. Should Walmart clear these highs and run higher, traders can target the 123.6% extension up near $140 as a potential upside target.