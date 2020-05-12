Walmart Doles Out Another $390 Million in Bonuses to Hourly Workers

Walmart has provided $935 million in bonuses so far this year to these workers, praising their work for the community.

Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, the world’s largest retailer, announced Tuesday that it will spend another $390 million on bonuses for associates.

That puts its total commitment for associate bonuses at $935 million so far this year.

The bonus is $300 for full-time hourly workers and $150 for part-time and temporary workers. The beneficiaries include hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices, drivers and assistant managers in stores and clubs.

"Walmart and Sam’s Club associates continue to do remarkable work, and it’s important we reward and appreciate them," Walmart CEO John Furner said in a statement.

“All across the country, they’re providing Americans with the food, medicine, and supplies they need, while going above and beyond the normal scope of their jobs -- diligently sanitizing their facilities, making customers and members feel safe and welcome, and handling difficult situations with professionalism and grace."

On April 2, Walmart doled out $365 million bonuses to all its hourly associates. And it gave out $180 million of first-quarter bonuses April 30.

Morningstar analyst Zain Akbari has a positive outlook on the company.

“With unrivalled scale, prodigious procurement strength, a strong brand, and a growing e-commerce platform, we believe Walmart is the only American retailer that can compete comprehensively with Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Report retail offering,” he wrote in a report last month.

Walmart will benefit from customers’ desire for both digital and physical outlets, he said.

Walmart shares recently traded at $124.38, up 0.57%. The stock has climbed 8% in the last three months, compared to a 13% drop for the S&P 500.