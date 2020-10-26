Walmart in November Will Extend Hours - TheStreet
Walmart in November Will Extend Hours

Walmart in November will extend its hours to disperse foot traffic throughout the day.
Walmart Inc.  (WMT) - Get Report said that starting Nov. 14 it would extend its closing time to 11 p.m from 10 p.m. at its stores and Neighborhood Markets.

The Bentonville, Ark., giant retailer said in a tweet that opening stores from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. will give customers more time to shop and disperse foot traffic throughout the day.

Stores with more reduced hours will keep their current hours of operation, Walmart added.

Walmart will continue to offer customers 60 and older a special shopping hour every Tuesday, one hour before the store opens. Pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during that time. The extra hour is designed to protect older shoppers during the pandemic.

On Oct. 15, Walmart began offering health-insurance services through a licensed brokerage, amid the surge in coronavirus cases.

The retailer said earlier this month that these services would "assist people with enrolling in insurance plans —and simplify what’s historically been a cumbersome, confusing process."

Walmart began selling Medicare insurance plans during this year’s annual enrollment period, Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, the company said.

In September, the company said that it planned to hire 20,000 workers to help with an expected increase in demand this holiday season. The retail giant will rely heavily on its digital sales and e-commerce offerings, due to covid-19.

The world's largest retailer said that hired workers would pack and ship online orders at Walmart’s e-commerce fulfillment centers. The company is paying salaries ranging from $15.75 to $23.75 an hour.

