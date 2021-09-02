September 2, 2021
Jim Cramer Says Buy Walmart Stock, Despite Strong Target Earnings
Publish date:

Walmart Raises Wages of 565,000 Workers by $1 an Hour

The average hourly pay for Walmart’s U.S. store associates will rise to $16.40 after the increase, the company said.
Author:

Walmart  (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report said Thursday that it’s raising the wages of more than 565,000 U.S. store workers by at least $1 an hour ahead of holiday shopping season.

This represents the third pay increase in the last year for the Bentonville, Ark. retailer’s hourly workers.

“Effective Sept. 25, associates in the Frontend, Food & Consumable and General Merchandise work groups will receive at least a $1 an hour raise,” John Furner, chief executive of Walmart U.S., said in a letter to employees obtained by Yahoo Finance.

He said the average hourly pay for Walmart’s U.S. store associates will rise to $16.40 after the increase. Walmart is the country’s biggest private employer

The news didn’t appear to have much effect on Walmart’s stock, which recently stood at $148.45, up 0.45%. It has climbed 13% in the last six months, trailing the S&P 500’s 16% gain.

Walmart joins a slew of companies that have raised their low-end wages in recent months.

On Tuesday, Walgreens Boots Alliance  (WBA) - Get Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Report said it will increase starting wages for its 190,000 hourly workers to $15 an hour from $10 over the next 14 months.

The Deerfield, Ill., pharmacy chain said it would spend about $450 million over the next three years to pay for the move, with about one-third of that coming in fiscal 2022, which ends next May 31.

“Investing in and rewarding our team members is not only the right thing to do, it’s highly important to retaining and attracting a talented workforce, and to continuing to serve our critical role in community health care,” said Walgreens chief executive Roz Brewer.

