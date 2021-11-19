Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: Home Depot, Walmart, Advance Auto Parts
Earnings Recap: Home Depot, Walmart, Advance Auto Parts
Publish date:

Walmart Upgraded to Buy by MKM on Fundamentals

Walmart has the 'best progress toward building a subscription model (Walmart+)' among its peers, says MKM analyst Bill Kirk.
Author:

Walmart  (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report shares traded higher Friday after MKM Partners upgraded the retail colossus to a buy and raised its price target to $166 from $156.

“Relative to peers, we are impressed by Walmart's positioning,” MKM analyst Bill Kirk wrote in a commentary. He cited these areas:

“1) better inventory levels heading into the holidays (up 11% year on year);

2) best progress toward building a subscription model (Walmart+);

3) developing third-party marketplace and endless aisle;

4) two-year stacked trends accelerating, where others are stagnant;

5) best positioned should the consumer become more price discerning due to energy and food inflation; and

TheStreet Recommends

6) most able to extract ad dollars from consumer-packaged goods companies, whom we expect to become increasingly promotional.”

Walmart recently traded at $143.80, up 0.45%. It has slumped 4% over the past three months.

Despite all the good tidings, “Walmart's shares have languished (down 2% year to date, versus up 25% for the S&P 500 and up 30% for the immediate peer group),”Kirk noted.

“Walmart is trading at just around 20% above pre-Covid levels, while much of the peer group has more than doubled. With price investments made and assortment under control, we believe Walmart will win the holidays and continue to gain share in 2022.”

Morningstar analyst Zain Akbari noted Walmart’s strong earnings report in a commentary Tuesday.

While, “we believe the updraft is temporary, … our near-term estimates should rise. As a consequence, and to reflect the time value of money, we expect to lift our $136 fair value estimate by a mid-single-digit percentage,” he said.

But, “We still suggest investors await a more attractive entry point.”

SoFi Lead
INVESTING

Palihapitiya's Social Capital Dumps 15% of SoFi in Reallocation

20. Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)
EARNINGS

Applied Materials Stock Slides on Supply Chain-Related Earnings Miss

Palo Alto Networks Lead
EARNINGS

Palo Alto Networks Stock Gains as Earnings and Outlook Impress

Workday Lead
INVESTING

Workday Drops After Q3 Report, Proposed Vndly Acquisition

Farfetch Plummets After New Guards Acquisition, Wider-Than-Expected Loss
INVESTING

Farfetch Shares Slump on Weaker-Than-Expected Q3 Revenue

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Bitcoin, Foot Locker, Oil Prices Active; European COVID Surge Rattles Stock Markets

Nike Lead
MARKETS

Nike Stock Edges Higher As Dividend Boost Extends Payout Gains To 20 Years

Pfizer BioNTech Moderna Lead
MARKETS

Pfizer Stock Leaps, Moderna Surges As FDA Approves Adult COVID Booster Shots