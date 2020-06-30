Walmart to Stop Selling 'All Lives Matter' Items on Website

Walmart will stop selling "All Lives Matter" items on its website, saying the phrase has minimized the focus on racial inequity.

The Bentonville, Ark., company said it was "indefinitely" removing the items, which are sold by third-party sellers after hearing from some employees and customers who were concerned about the meaning behind the merchandise.

The slogan "All Lives Matter" has come to be associated with criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We fundamentally believe all lives do matter and every individual deserves respect,'' Walmart said in a statement.

"However, as we listened, we came to understand that the way some, but not all, people are using the phrase 'All Lives Matter' in the current environment intentionally minimized the focus on the painful reality of racial inequity."

Walmart recently said it would no longer display the Mississippi state flag, which features a Confederate emblem, in its stores. This weekend, Mississippi state legislators voted to remove the symbol.

Earlier this month, Doug McMillon, Walmart's president and chief executive, said in a statement to company employees that the retailer's goal was "to help replace the structures of systemic racism, and build in their place frameworks of equity and justice that solidify our commitment to the belief that, without question, Black Lives Matter."

In addition, Walmart said it would end to its practice of locking up personal-care products geared toward black people in display cases in some of its stores.

The changes come amid the unrest following the death of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis while being arrested. Four officers were fired and charged in connection with Floyd's death, which sparked demonstrations all over the country.

Black Lives Matter was founded in 2013 in the response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. The group made national headlines in 2014 following the police killings of Mike Brown and Eric Garner.

