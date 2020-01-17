Walmart to Replace Chief Merchant in Executive Shakeup

Walmart's (WMT) - Get Report chief merchant Steve Bratspies is set to leave the retailing giant, according to an internal memo sent to employees Friday by Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner.

Shares of Walmart were down less than 1% to $115.01.

Bratspies, who had been with Walmart for more than 14 years, will be replaced by Scott McCall, who most recently led entertainment, toys and seasonal at Walmart.

In a statement, Bratspies declined to discuss his plans after 14 years at Walmart, saying “it’s time for a new challenge,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

Walmart also named Dacona Smith as chief operating officer of Walmart U.S., according to the memo, filling a role that had been vacant since the former Chief Operating Officer Judith McKenna became head of Walmart's international division in 2018.

Smith has worked for Walmart for 30 years, most recently as operating chief of the company’s Sam’s Club chain.

Replacing Smith at Sam’s Club will be Lance de la Rosa, another company veteran, the Walmart memo said.

The memo said all of the changes are effective Feb. 1.

“These moves demonstrate the depth of talent in our business and the opportunity for the advancement at Walmart,” Furner said in the memo.

Walmart didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Walmart has yet to report its holiday sales. In November, the company reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and raised its full-year profit guidance as e-commerce and grocery sales surged.

Adjusted earnings came in at $1.16 ashare, up 7.4% from the same period last year and firmly ahead of the Wall Street consensus forecast of $1.09. Revenue rose 2.5% from last year to $127.991 billion, but came just under analysts' estimates of a $128.636 billion tally.