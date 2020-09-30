Walmart to Redesign Stores to Better Integrate With App

Walmart will overhaul its stores to better integrate its physical locations with its app.

Walmart (WMT) - Get Report on Wednesday unveiled a new store redesign that works with its mobile app to help customers make contactless transactions.

"As part of the overall signage, the exterior and interior of the stores will reflect the Walmart app icon," the Bentonville, Ark., company's executive vice president and chief customer officer, Janey Whiteside, said in a blog post.

"As customers enter the store, they will see colorful iconography and a store directory that encourages them to download and use the Walmart app while they shop.

"Throughout the store, bold, dimensional typeface ... directs customers to the exact section they are looking for, while aisles are marked with letter and number combinations to guide customers from phone to product."

The company said it tested the design in select stores -- it didn't say which -- and was pleased with the customer feedback.

The new store design will roll out across Walmart's 200 Supercenters by the end of this fiscal year and at nearly 1,000 store locations by the next fiscal year., the company said.

"We were inspired by airport wayfinding systems as best-in-class examples of how to navigate large groups of people," Whiteside said.

The retail chain's revamped stores will also feature contactless checkout and payments with access to Walmart Pay, and Scan & Go, which will enable customers to use their mobile phones to scan items and pay.

The news comes a day after rival Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report launched palm-scan signatures for payments at its stores.

Last week Walmart said it will hire 20,000 temporary workers to help with increased demand during the holiday season.

Walmart will use drones to deliver coronavirus diagnostic kits to customers’ residences, the company also said last week.

Walmart's stock at last check was up by 2.2% to $140.09. Amazon shares were 2.1% higher around $3,209.