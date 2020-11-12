Walmart Offering Pet-Care Services, Including Insurance

Walmart launched Walmart Pet Care, which includes services like pet insurance as well as dog-walking and pet sitting.

Retail giant Walmart (WMT) - Get Report on Thursday added pet insurance to its existing health insurance plans as adoption rates soar in the country due to the coronavirus.

The Bentonville, Ark., company will offer Walmart Pet Insurance in collaboration with Petplan, a third-party pet insurance provider.

Their plan provides coverage for veterinary fees due to accident, injury or illness, including chronic and hereditary conditions.

Walmart customers can save up to 10% on each policy, which also includes $1,000 of online virtual vet appointments at no additional charge.

"We’re on a mission to help families live better – and that goes for pets, too,” said Melody Richard, Walmart's merchandising vice president for pets, in a statement.

"Especially as adoption rates soar as a result of the pandemic, and more people become pet owners, this was the perfect time to launch expanded services in Walmart Pet Care for our customers," she added.

Other services the company is offering include pet sitting and dog walking through Rover.

Customers who book their pet services through pet care provider Rover will get a $20 gift card from Walmart after their first booking.

On Oct. 6 Walmart said it launched a health-insurance service to assist people with enrolling in insurance plans and to simplify what’s historically been a cumbersome, confusing process.

On Oct. 30 pet insurance provider Trupanion (TRUP) - Get Report posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings with high retention rates driving accelerated growth in net subscription pets.

Revenue for the Seattle company rose 31% to $130.1 million from $99.2 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Shares of Walmart at last check were up 0.2% at $148.34.