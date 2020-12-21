Walmart to Offer Free-Return Service Via FedEx

Walmart, in partnership with FedEx, will offer a free carrier pickup service to customers to return items and get refunds the next day.

Walmart (WMT) - Get Report partnered with package-delivery provider FedEx (FDX) - Get Report to offer the retailing giant's customers free pickup to return unwanted items.

Walmart said customers could return items purchased online and schedule returns through its new service, Carrier Pickup by FedEx, a company blog post said.

In the blog, Linne Fulcher, vice president for customer strategy, science and journeys at Walmart U.S., wrote that this service would continue beyond the holiday season.

Customers can start returns online either on the Walmart website or the app.

"No matter how customers buy items, we want the returns experience to be easy, safe and seamless," said Fulcher.

Users can select the Drop off at FedEx return method and then take the return code or the QR code generated (in case of the app) to any FedEx location along with the return package.

FedEx will ship that package back to Walmart at no additional cost.

Walmart also made changes to its in-store return policies by creating alternate return counters to maintain social distancing guidelines. It will also accept returns without receipts if the purchases were made with a debit or credit card in the store.

"No matter where customers bought items, in-store, online or from a third-party vendor, customers can start their return online via the Walmart app or on Walmart.com. If customers don’t have a Walmart account, they can also type or click www.walmart.com/startreturn," the company said.

Customers can expect refunds a day after their returns were scheduled or the same day in cases of in-person returns, the company said.

Shares of the Bentonville, Ark., company at last check were little changed at $146.05. FedEx was trading off 1.6% at $271.05.