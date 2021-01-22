Walmart To Offer Seven-Day COVID Vaccine Service At U.S. Pharmacies

Walmart said that, "at full capacity, we expect we will be able to deliver 10-13 million doses per month when supply and allocations allow."

Walmart Inc. (WMT) - Get Report shares edged higher Friday after the world's biggest retailer said it will offer seven-day-a-week COVID-19 vaccine services at its U.S. pharmacies.

Walmart said it will be able to deliver around 10 million to 13 million doses per month at full capacity, with around 4,000 locations ready in Federally-designated areas. The retailer also said it will "strongly encourage" its employees to get vaccinated, but won't demand it as a condition to coming to work.

"With 150 million people passing through our doors each week, we’re in a unique position to reach people where they already shop," Walmart's executive vice president for health and wellness, Dr. Cheryl Pegus, said in a statement. "We’re also a federal pharmacy partner and can accept federal allocation of doses in all our Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies. Specifically, there are key areas where we stand ready to help ensure Americans have access to the vaccine."

"We appreciate the conversations we have had with both administrations and the ongoing conversations we are having with the new Biden administration," Pegus added. "We look forward to the day we can activate our strengths to serve our communities and administer the vaccine."

Walmart shares were marked 1% higher in early trading Friday to change hands at $146.30, pegging its six-month gain at around 10%.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Friday that the U.S. should be able to achieve a vaccination rate of as high as 85% by the end of the summer.

That target, however, would require a quickening of the pace of the current rollout, which has reached around 17.1 million Americans so far and has been beset with problems linked to individual state distributions and confusion over who is eligible to receive the initial jab.

COVID cases, however, are starting to decline, with Johns Hopkins University data showing a 20% drop from last week to just under 190,000 yesterday. The seven day average of vaccinations, however, is only 913,000, compared to the government's 1 million per day target.