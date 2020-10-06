Walmart to Launch Health Insurance Services Next Week

Walmart is launching Walmart Insurance Services, a licensed insurance brokerage, to help people enroll in Medicare plans.

Walmart (WMT) - Get Report next week is set to launch a health-insurance service as coronavirus cases continue to be persistently high across most of the country.

In a blog post the Bentonville, Ark., retailer said Walmart Insurance Services, a licensed insurance brokerage, will "assist people with enrolling in insurance plans —and simplify what’s historically been a cumbersome, confusing process."

Walmart will begin selling Medicare insurance plans during this year’s annual enrollment period, Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, the company said.

The retailer did not specify the cost of these insurance plans but said it was committed to offering quality health care at "low, transparent prices."

“We want customers to feel confident in selecting a Medicare plan that best fits their needs, budget and lifestyle,” said David Sullivan, Walmart's general manager of insurance services, in a statement.

At launch, Walmart Insurance will provide Medicare plans offered by health insurers like Humana, (HUM) - Get Report UnitedHealthcare (UNH) - Get Report, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, (ANTM) - Get Report Amerigroup, Simply Health, Wellcare (Centene) (CNC) - Get Report, Clover Health and Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

The Bentonville, Ark., company said more carriers may be added in the future.

Walmart's insurance services are licensed in all 50 states and Washington D.C.

