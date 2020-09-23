Walmart Will Hire 20,000 Workers for Holiday Season

Walmart (WMT) - Get Report plans to hire 20,000 workers to help with an expected increase in demand this holiday season. The retail giant will rely heavily on its digital sales and e-commerce offerings, due to COVID-19.

The leading American retailer said on Wednesday that job applicants are expected to start immediately. The hired workers will pack and ship online orders at Walmart’s e-commerce fulfillment centers with payment ranging from $15.75 to $23.75 an hour.

Interested applicants can apply online at walmartcareers.com/fcjobs or by texting “FC” to 240240. Available positions range from order fillers to power equipment operators, among others.

New applicants should expect to be assigned shifts as quickly as 48 hours after applying for a job through January 1. Some positions at Walmart may continue to be available as permanent job roles, the retailer said in a statement.

Walmart has hired over 500,000 workers since March and been stocking up on popular items that have been high in demand since the pandemic began in March such as bicycles, exercise equipment, and outdoor sports equipment.

Walmart also stocked up on pet items, as it prepares to sell over three million comfy pet beds, and has increased its inventory of electronics.

To prevent overcrowding at its stores, the retailer said that it will offer more deals online. Due to COVID-19, Walmart has made a promise to change its Black Friday experience for customers.

Walmart is focusing on three key shopping trends this holiday season, including growth in online shopping, the need for an easy and safe shopping experience, and developing customer wish lists.

On Tuesday, Walmart announced that it will use drones to deliver coronavirus diagnostic kits to customers’ residences.

Walmart stock has gained 16.4% for 2020 to date and is up 0.38% in trading on Wednesday, at last check.