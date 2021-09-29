Walmart to Hire 150,000 Workers for Holiday Season

Walmart is hiring 150,000 staffers for the holiday season, most for permanent full-time positions.

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report plans to hire about 150,000 new U.S. store workers in preparation for the holiday season.

Most of the new hires will be permanent and full-time and the Bentonville, Ark., retailing giant said it would offer extra hours for many of its store workers during the busy holiday season.

"This will ensure we’re ready to help customers shop however they want, whether they’re in a store, using curbside pickup or shopping online," Julie Murphy, Walmart's chief people officer, said in a memo outlining the plan.

The company has made recent changes to its employment practices including having associates know their schedules two weeks in advance, new U.S. average hourly pay of $16.40 and no-cost college tuition and books for some associates.

Earlier this month, Walmart said it was raising the wages of more than 565,000 U.S. store workers by at least $1 an hour ahead of the shopping season.

This represents the third pay increase in the past year for the retailer’s hourly workers.

At last check shares of Walmart were rising 0.6% to $141.31.

Last week, peer retailer Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report said it would hire 100,000 temporary holiday workers at its stores nationwide, seeking to boost same-day delivery as it prepares for rising holiday-season demand.

Target said these workers would supplement its current delivery teams and will also have the opportunity to remain with Target following the holiday season.

The Minneapolis chain has been increasing the number of store teams supporting contactless deliveries -- drive up and order pickup.