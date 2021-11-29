BofA: Walmart, Target 'Especially Well Positioned' for Holidays

The strength for Walmart and Target stems from 'their strong omni-channel execution ... and dominant scales,' BofA said.

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report and Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report are poised to benefit from a strong holiday shopping season, according to Bank of America, which has a buy rating on both stocks.

“The latest Bank of America credit & debit card data suggest a strong and potentially earlier start to the holiday shopping season this year, with general merchandise spending tracking 30%-plus [growth] over 2019 for the past six weeks,” wrote BofA analysts led by Robert Ohmes.

“We see Walmart and Target especially well-positioned into fourth-quarter/Holiday given their strong omni-channel execution … and dominant scales.”

The omni-channel execution “continues to add convenience for customers,” he said. And the dominant scales “support strong inventory positioning (with more favorable port access, long-term container shipping agreements, and chartered vessel capacity) versus smaller competitors.”

Walmart and Target shares are traveling divergent paths Monday. Walmart traded at $143.47, down 1%, while Target recently traded at $250.76, up 1.7% at last check.

Ohmes has a price target of $190 for Walmart and $329 for Target. Walmart has eased 0.5% year to date, but Target has soared 42%.

“While many retailers repeated the same approaches to Black Friday from last year to promote safety amid COVID-19 (extending holiday promotions and offering more deals online), we believe holiday this year will likely see a shift back toward (higher-margin) in-store transactions,” Ohmes said.

For Walmart, he sees “positive US comparisons (with positive traffic), U.S. e-commerce momentum, and healthy free cash generation.”

For Target, he sees “higher average levels of free cash flow … and relatively stable EBITDA margins.”