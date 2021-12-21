Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Walmart Sued For Allegedly Dumping Toxic Waste

The state attorney calls the retailer a “repeat offender" of hazardous waste laws.
The state of California has filed a lawsuit against Walmart  (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report, accusing the big box retailer of illegally dumping hazardous waste in state landfills, Axios reports. 

Walmart plans to fight the lawsuit, deeming it "unjustified," according to the Associated Press.

The lawsuit was filed in Alameda County state court by California officials including Attorney General Rob Bonta and Meredith Williams, director of the California Department of Toxic Substances Control, who said in a statement that “despite repeated enforcements against Walmart over the past two decades, it consistently — and knowingly — fails to comply with California’s environmental protection laws." 

The Accusation

The lawsuit alleges that Walmart illegally disposed of approximately 159,600 pounds of items, allegedly including "pesticides, batteries, and various other" toxic and corrosive wastes, into landfills not equipped to handle toxic waste in violation of state environmental laws and regulations.

In a statement, Bonta said that these products “may seep into the state's drinking water as toxic pollutants or into the air as dangerous gases," calling the retailer a "repeat offender" of hazardous waste laws.

Walmart Responds

In 2010, a similar lawsuit between Walmart and the state of California was settled, and as part of the agreement, the company agreed to inspections beginning in 2015. 

These inspections found that Walmart had allegedly violated state laws.

In response Walmart spokesperson Randy Hargrove told Reuters that the company had met with state officials "numerous times" in attempts to avoid a lawsuit and comply with safety standards. 

“The state is demanding a level of compliance regarding waste disposal from our stores of common household products and other items that goes beyond what is required by law," he added.

